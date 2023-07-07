Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Amite County.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 24.
A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Shemelda McGhee, 36, of Gloster, collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor/trailer.
McGhee received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.