Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed Wednesday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Amite County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 24.

A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Shemelda McGhee, 36, of Gloster, collided with a 2018 Freightliner tractor/trailer.

McGhee received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

