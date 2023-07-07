St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Wolf pups come to Memphis Zoo

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four wolf pups have arrived at the Memphis Zoo.

The pups were born on April 25 and come to Memphis from a facility in Montana.

The wolves were in need of a home and the zoo will provide them the chance to share a young, dynamic wolf pack.

The pups are at Teton Trek; it’s unknown when they will be on exhibit for the public.

The female pup has been named Dottie--the boys will be named in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new...
Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
Young girl selling lemonade from a stand to benefit St. Jude kids
Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse Jackson, Miss.
Judge denies city’s request for more ‘transparency’ regarding water
Mississippi Makos counting down to state championship meet