Water cut-offs for nonpayment could begin in August, JXN Water official says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents who don’t pay their water bills could soon have their service shut off.

The city’s interim third-party water manager, Ted Henifin, is looking at starting cut-offs in August, according to Carla Dazet, a contractor working for JXN Water.

Dazet spoke at a town hall meeting Thursday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.

Dozens of people packed the pews to learn more about the company’s plans and to hear from Henifin, who was not present.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who organized the meeting, said the shutoffs are being implemented to help pay for sewer system repairs.

“They can’t use the water money for sewer,” he said. “So, the way that most of the sewer is going to be paid for... is by you paying your water bills.”

Henifin, who was put in charge of the city’s water system in November, is expected to take over the city’s sewer system in the coming weeks. An agreement that could put him in charge of that system was signed off on by the Jackson City Council earlier this week.

Stokes said residents needed to leave Thursday's meeting knowing they'll have to start paying their water bills. (WLBT)

“Don’t think it’s going to be the same Jackson where you’re going to call down there and say, ‘this bill is wrong and nothing is going to happen,’” Stokes said. “Don’t wait and let you be the first one that has [your] water cut off.”

The city avoided shutoffs for years, in part, due to billing complications brought about by the Siemens contract and later the COVID-19 pandemic.

Water revenues have tanked as a result. The 2021 fiscal year audit, for instance, revealed Jackson’s water/sewer enterprise fund had a $17.6 million shortfall, largely due to uncollected revenues.

Dazet said details of how shutoffs would be implemented were still being worked out and that JXN Water would have a media blitz to inform the public before those shutoffs begin.

“We’re still looking at the way, but we certainly are going to only focus on those people that are getting a good bill, that we know [are receiving] a good bill and they’re just not paying,” she said. “We know that’s the first chunk.”

Dazet fields questions from residents concerned about how future water shutoffs will impact them. (WLBT)

Dazet said customers who have old water meters also won’t initially be targeted, in part, because contractors are still in the process of replacing tens of thousands of water meters installed as part of the failed Siemens contract.

To date, about 45,000 of those meters have been replaced, with an estimated 17,000 devices still needing to be put in the ground.

“We are working with a contractor to kind of clean up that data, which is going to show us the difference. All we’re trying to figure out is who lives at what address and what is the exact meter that’s there,” she told reporters. “We don’t have that. So, we’re working on that now.”

Several people told Dazet said their bills had gone up hundreds of dollars a month since new meters were installed at their homes. Others say said they’re still not getting regular statements or that previous incorrect bills still have not been resolved.

South Jackson resident Jacqueline Jones received a bill last year for more than $11,000. Even after more than $9,000 was taken off as part of the People’s Relief Campaign, she was still left owing more than $1,400.

She told WLBT she can only pay her regular monthly bill, which is around $60 to $80 a month, leaving the rest of the amount unpaid.

“I’ve been paying water bills for over 50 years, and I’ve never been late,” she said.

Larry Bingham said his problem isn’t with JXN Water but with the city, which has still not turned over his account information to JXN Water so he can seek help through the People’s Relief Campaign.

The People’s Relief Campaign was established earlier this year to help write off any bad debt customers accumulated prior to Henifin taking over the city’s system. It was not known how much debt had been written off as part of the program.

“Whenever I contacted them, the relief people said that they don’t have my account,” Bingham said. “So, I’ve called the city several times for the past three or four months trying to get my account number to the relief people... all they’re doing is just waiting on my account.”

JXN Water is a corporation formed by Henifin to help implement the mandates of the November court order. Since it was formed, the company has contracted out much of the city’s billing services, including its call center, which is now located in Pearl.

Dazet said that center is up and running and urged anyone with a billing issue to call.

“We just started a brand-new call center and it’s answered 24/7,” she said. “And I promise it probably won’t ring three or four times before somebody answers.”

JXN Water’s call center can be reached at (601) 500-5200.

