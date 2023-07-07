St. Jude Dream Home
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County

(WCAX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle lost control on Interstate 20 in Rankin County on July 6.

Rankin County PIO Paul Holley says a deputy with the Rankin County Interstate Interdiction unit saw the vehicle behind him lose control and roll over multiple times before coming to a rest on its side in the median.

According to Holley, the deputy and other members of the interdiction unit responded immediately to the accident. Multiple citizens also stopped and helped put out a fire that formed around the engine.

Deputies were able to remove the driver, children, and other passengers from the vehicle. Paul Holley says all of the occupants were alert and responsive. The children were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

