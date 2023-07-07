St. Jude Dream Home
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler loses cargo on I-20 in Clinton

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic was blocked in both lanes of Interstate 20 in Clinton.

Clinton Police say an 18-wheeler lost its cargo at the Norrell Road Exit, which caused several vehicles to swerve to avoid the wreckage.

There have not been any reported injuries at this time.

