Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler loses cargo on I-20 in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic was blocked in both lanes of Interstate 20 in Clinton.

Clinton Police say an 18-wheeler lost its cargo at the Norrell Road Exit, which caused several vehicles to swerve to avoid the wreckage.

There have not been any reported injuries at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.