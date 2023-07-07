Things To Know Friday, July 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man

The family of a man killed during a police pursuit last August is suing two Rankin County cities, claiming their officers’ reckless behavior led to the man’s death. The amended complaint, filed June 26, claims the pursuit violated state law, and the actions of those officers and the suspect they were chasing led to the death of 47-year-old Steven Pearson. The chase, which began in Pearl, began when police attempted to stop Ryan Irwin for a tint violation. Irwin sped off, officers chased him into Flowood and, after a second failed attempt to get him to stop, Flowood police joined in the pursuit. Ray Gustavis, attorney for the Pearson family, claims that the chase lasted 26 minutes and argues those Flowood and Pearl officers could have terminated the pursuit at any time, but didn’t.

2. Water cut-offs for nonpayment could begin in August, JXN Water official says

Jackson residents who don’t pay their water bills could soon have their service shut off. The city’s interim third-party water manager, Ted Henifin, is looking at starting cut-offs in August, according to Carla Dazet, a contractor working for JXN Water. Dazet spoke at a town hall meeting Thursday at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church. Dozens of people packed the pews to learn more about the company’s plans and to hear from Henifin, who was not present. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who organized the meeting, said the shutoffs are being implemented to help pay for sewer system repairs. “They can’t use the water money for sewer,” he said. “So, the way that most of the sewer is going to be paid for... is by you paying your water bills.”

3. Miss. Secretary of State Watson announces ‘My Election Day’ tool

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has announced the newest elections-related resource, “My Election Day,” which was developed to improve the personal election experience for Mississippians. Located on the YallVote.ms homepage, My Election Day includes two key features—an opportunity to receive election information tailored to your address and a method to track an absentee or affidavit ballot. Upon entering a specific address, Mississippi voters can receive personalized election information, including a sample ballot specific to the address, polling place location, deadlines for upcoming elections, and a list of the current elected officials from federal down to county. A link to the Mississippi Legislature’s website containing the contact information for your state senators and representatives is also supplied.

