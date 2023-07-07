Shooting cuts neighborhood fireworks short in Magee over July 4th weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fireworks turned into shots fired in the city of Magee over the holiday weekend.

Fourth of July weekend, children and families on 6th Avenue in Magee say there were shooting off fireworks when all of a sudden, a man took shots towards them and their house.

“These gorgeous fireworks, they were colorful and beautiful, they went high in the air. Everybody could see them, the whole neighborhood was enjoying it. He lights this big one and it goes, up into the air, and within seconds, you hear the shots,” Magee resident Krystal Kahn said.

Minutes later, Magee Police Chief Shane Little says officers responded to the area to investigate.

“Made contact with some individuals at a party who stated that another individual had brought a weapon from his belt and shot a few times in that area. They told him that he couldn’t be doing that and to leave and he left,” Chief Little said.

While police believe they have identified the shooter, no arrest has been made... and that’s something citizens are concerned about.

“What do we have a gun ordinance for, for not enforcing it? And why is it families can’t stay outside in their own yards and enjoy the Fourth of July or for any reason, really?” Kahn said.

In past reports, residents have blamed the lack of police funding on why crimes aren’t being solved. But Mayor Dale Berry says that is not the case.

“52% of our budget from the city goes to the police department. Most of our policemen average about $42,000 a year to $44,000, depending on their experience. It’s pretty good pay,” Mayor Berry said.

According to Chief Little, because the shooter only violated a city ordinance, a fine is the only consequence. However, the investigation is ongoing and possible charges could be added.

“Who wants to be in their front yard with their children shooting off fireworks, having a great time with their family, and have random bullets go fly by your head, and nothing’s done about it?” Kahn said.

Kahn says she and other citizens would like to see more “transparency” when it comes to the city and police department reporting crimes and incidents to the public. In response, Chief Little says he is working on bridging that gap.

“With the police department, we are a little short-staffed. And so everybody’s pulling different jobs and things such as that. We don’t really have a major social media presence to put a ton of information out there. We just need to do a better job to put the information out to the people. I guess, there’s no lack of transparency. We just need to make it more of a priority.”

