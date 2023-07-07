Rain and Storms Again Today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pleasant start to your Friday morning with temperatures in the low 70s as you prepare to head out the door! This afternoon we will warm back to the upper 80s and low 90s (feeling more like 100-102) before more storms move in to cool us off. As mentioned for the past few days, a few of these could pack a punch with strong, gusty winds and small hail.

Conditions do not change much as we look ahead at the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s and overnight temperatures in the low 70s. Mugginess sticks with us making “feels like” temperatures remain a factor. The moisture in the air also continues to supply “fuel” for afternoon storms, so expect those to stick around through the weekend as well. Both days will be slightly breezy too, making things feel just a smidge nicer.

As we head into the next work week, you guessed it... hot and muggy with afternoon storms. The only change expected is a ~slight~ drop in temperatures with highs expected to be in the upper 80s (86-89) for the first two days. The 90s return by midweek, but the rain stays with us all the way through.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.