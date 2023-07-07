Professionals share tips for moving in extreme heat

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new home.

A crew with Two Men and a Truck was finishing a job in Brandon, loading items onto the truck as temperatures rise above 90 degrees.

“It is the busy season for us. Everyone is moving with their kids out for the summertime,” said Two Men and A Truck Marketing Director Shelby Taylor. “We coach our guys in staying hydrated, drinking tons of water, keeping ice, Gatorade, and Powerade water on the trucks.”

The Ridgeland-based company handles about 3,000 moves a year. Their 50 movers can work nine to 10 hours each day.

“We give out these liquid IVs to them every morning with Gatorade and water, and this helps them beat the heat,” said Taylor. “We also have these cooling wraps that they put in coolers and can put them on their necks and on their foreheads.”

The pros have some tips when moving in the heat:

Schedule your move in the early morning or evening to avoid excessive heat.

Stay hydrated with cold water and sports drinks

Take frequent breaks

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and sunscreen

Pack candles separately, putting them in a cool space in your vehicle because they can easily melt onto other items

Place CDs, videos, pressurized cans, and chemicals in a cool space inside your vehicle on a moving day.

Turn on the A/C and cool your new place before you get there

When the three-man crew wraps uploading the furnishings, the A/C is running in the truck and the crew drinks more water to prepare for the next move.

According to medical experts, a body temperature of 100 degrees can cause heat exhaustion. One hundred-four degrees and above can result in heat stroke which can be fatal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.