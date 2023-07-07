Jackson City Council tables vote on transparency resolution ahead of status conference in federal court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders appear to agree more transparency is needed when it comes to the city’s water system.

However, at a special council meeting on Thursday, members held off on approving a resolution that would urge a federal judge to provide it.

Following a 30-minute discussion at City Hall, Council President Aaron Banks withdrew a motion to approve a resolution seeking improved communications between the third-party administrator, the federal judge that appointed him over Jackson’s water, and the city.

Banks called the meeting for Thursday, a day before he and other city leaders are expected to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate to discuss the same topic.

“There are a lot of questions out there, a lot of confusion out there. You know, after going through years of not knowing how safe the drinking water is, people deserve to know, ‘this where your pH balance is today. This is what this says today,’” he said. “So, that’s important. And that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

The Ward Six representative said during the meeting the council speaks through its minutes, and that a resolution would be the best way to voice its concerns to the judge.

However, some members disagreed.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote recommended the city attorney draft a letter and send it to the judge on the council’s behalf.

“I’m all for transparency, but I don’t think this is the right format to try to request transparency from a federal judge,” he said. “I don’t think federal judges like to be communicated through the media by means of a press release on the news or something in the newspaper.”

“They’re used to dealing with lawyers,” he added. “That’s how they work.”

Foote also was concerned passing such a resolution could harm the city’s relationship with the Interim Third-Party Manager, Ted Henifin, as well as the judge himself.

Henifin was put in charge of Jackson’s water system as part of a court order handed down by Wingate last November.

He is now slated to take over the city’s sewer system following a recent council vote.

Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, meanwhile, questioned why a resolution was needed when a hearing with Wingate had already been set.

“What you really want to do is just talk to the judge about the fact that our citizens are experiencing a tremendous amount of confusion about whether or not our water is safe to drink,” Lindsay said. “I think you can communicate that on our behalf without this resolution in hand.”

