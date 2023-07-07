St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast:

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence through this weekend, mainly in the afternoons and evenings.  The storm prediction center has a marginal risk for severe weather here Saturday and a slight risk on Sunday.  We are expecting a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but a more widespread threat does exist on Sunday for much of the area.  Timing remains a little uncertain on that, but the primary likelier threats appear hail, wind, torrential rain and lighting.  Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s and overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s, but temperatures may struggle to get out of the 80s early next week.  The tropics are quiet.  The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72.  Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:10pm.

