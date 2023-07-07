First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are on track to develop again this afternoon/early evening. Continue to keep an umbrella close by in the instance you have to dodge a shower at some point today. Otherwise, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly sunny sky. The chance for rain will gradually taper off after sunset with low temperatures back in the 70s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND: Unsettled weather will also be around at times over the weekend as rain chances remain elevated for most of the region. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will quickly warm up to the lower to middle 90s with diurnal driven scattered showers and storms possible. Most will fade away overnight before a greater chance for storms emerges into Sunday. Most data suggest a complex of storms is expected to swing in by Sunday afternoon or so. This wave could also feature a few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail. Make sure to stay weather alerts over the next few days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Daily opportunities for PM showers, storms looks to stick around for most of next week. The heat will be held back during this time with highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

