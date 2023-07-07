St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue this weekend

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are on track to develop again this afternoon/early evening. Continue to keep an umbrella close by in the instance you have to dodge a shower at some point today. Otherwise, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s under a partly sunny sky. The chance for rain will gradually taper off after sunset with low temperatures back in the 70s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND: Unsettled weather will also be around at times over the weekend as rain chances remain elevated for most of the region. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will quickly warm up to the lower to middle 90s with diurnal driven scattered showers and storms possible. Most will fade away overnight before a greater chance for storms emerges into Sunday. Most data suggest a complex of storms is expected to swing in by Sunday afternoon or so. This wave could also feature a few stronger storms with gusty winds and hail. Make sure to stay weather alerts over the next few days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Daily opportunities for PM showers, storms looks to stick around for most of next week. The heat will be held back during this time with highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now in custody
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now back in custody
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted

Latest News

Elise's Friday Morning Forecast
More rain for your Friday and the weekend.
Rain and Storms Again Today
50-60% coverage each day, with maybe a better chance of staying dry Saturday.
First Alert Forecast:
Weekend forecast
First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue late week into this weekend