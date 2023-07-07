St. Jude Dream Home
Federal government to crack down on edibles that ‘copycat’ popular snacks

The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.
The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.(U.S. Federal Trade Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The federal government is cracking down on companies that sell edibles resembling popular snack foods.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to six companies that sell products containing Delta 8 THC in packaging that looks like Doritos and Jolly Ranchers, among others.

Delta 8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid.

The agencies say children and even some adults could mistake the Delta 8 THC products for the real thing.

The products are given such names as Double Stuff Stoneos for Oreos and Stoney Patch for Sour Patch Kids.

In the case of Dope-rope-Bites, they even use the same NERDS mascot as NERDS Rope candy.

The agencies say such marketing is reckless and illegal, and copycat products containing Delta 8 THC pose a health and safety risk, especially among kids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

