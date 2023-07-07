St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Body found during search for missing 3-year-old

SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a body during the search for a missing 3-year-old.

The identity of the body has not yet been revealed, but it is believed to be of 3-year-old Israel Powell.

Deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road where a child went missing early Friday morning.

Israel Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The child has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

SCSO spokesman John Morris says deputies were called to the area around 1 a.m. Friday where a neighbor spotted children walking around.

The children’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 5 a.m. to say her three children were missing.

Two of those children have since been found, but Israel is still missing.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now in custody
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now back in custody
The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new...
Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away