St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges

Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related charges.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of two Jones County men on drug and weapon charges.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Xavier Evans, 29, Ellisville, and Koreyon Darty, 23, Laurel.

Koreyon Darty was one of two Jones County men arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges
Koreyon Darty was one of two Jones County men arrested Thursday on drug and weapon charges(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Evans was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and weapon possession by a felon.

Darty was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (over 200 counterfeit Percocet pills) )while In possession of a firearm and on a warrant From another agency.

Both Evans and Darty were scheduled to make their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court Friday

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed during Mississippi crash involving 18-wheeler
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Tiarra Pinkston died in her home on Violet Street.
Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released
Vehicle with children inside loses control, rolls over multiple times in Rankin County
The professionals remind you to take this extreme heat seriously when you’re moving to a new...
Family wants $10 million in damages from Pearl, Flowood after police chase that killed innocent man

Latest News

Ashley's Morning Forecast
Young girl selling lemonade from a stand to benefit St. Jude kids
Pine Belt girl sells lemonade to raise money for St. Jude patients
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Thad Cochran U.S. Courthouse Jackson, Miss.
Judge denies city’s request for more ‘transparency’ regarding water
Mississippi Makos counting down to state championship meet