Vote on Stribling Market likely won’t happen until fall, Madison Co. leaders say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of a controversial gas station planned for property near the entrance to Lake Caroline could hinge on the results of a traffic study conducted this fall.

On Monday, the Madison County Board of Supervisors hired Kiser Traffic and Engineering to assess traffic conditions along Stribling Road, in part, to determine how the eight-pump Stribling Market would impact commutes.

The study, according to District 4 Supervisor Karl Banks, also will be used to determine long-term traffic needs for the busy roadway.

“If Stribling Market fails, we’ve still got a traffic problem,” he said. “We want to know what it’s going to take... to create a better traffic situation for our citizens coming out of Ashbrooke [and] Lake Caroline and trying to get to work and trying to come home.”

Banks’ comments were met with a round of applause from residents in attendance, many of whom showed up to voice concerns about the gas station project.

The board was expected to vote on the plan at the meeting. However, no site plan was presented to the board for consideration, in part, because the traffic study had not been completed.

“Stribling Market is not on the agenda today because our approval, meaning the planning and zoning commission, was contingent on several different things,” said Andy Clark, the planning board’s attorney. “One, the county engineer does not have the detention calculations... and, as Supervisor Banks pointed out, [the] traffic study.”

“If we conducted one now, well, that would be much different than one conducted in August or September when school is back in session,” he continued. “The numbers will be different.”

County Zoning Administrator Scott Weeks said developer Mark Jordan had requested that the board put off the vote until August.

Board members said it might not even be on the agenda then, saying the traffic study won’t be conducted until August or September.

“It’s not on the agenda for the foreseeable future,” Clark said.

Even though the gas station was not brought up for a vote, several residents spoke out against it.

Mickey Watkins, of 102 Burne Cv., said the gas station would be a “slap in the face to all the decent, hardworking families who want to live in a nice bedroom community and raise their children and grandchildren in a safe environment.”

Melissa Love, of 214 Cottonwood Dr., in the Ashbrooke subdivision, asked if an environmental impact study was being done, saying the eight-pump facility would bring with it light and noise pollution and potential crime.

Paulette White, a Burne Run resident, thanked Supervisor Banks for recent comments he made regarding traffic along Stribling, adding that the gas station likely would make conditions there worse.

She also raised questions about whether any supervisors or companies that supervisors work for would benefit from the store.

“I can answer one part of that question, and that is Morris Petroleum will not have anything to do with this C-Store,” said District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen. “Now, for the other companies you named off, I do not work for them personally, so I can’t answer for them personally.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.