Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Pugh, 31, wanted by the Jackson Police Department for murder, aggravated assault, and shooting into a dwelling, was spotted with a firearm near Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County early Thursday morning.

Pugh is currently wanted in relation to an incident occurring in Jackson on May 28 on McDowell Road near Interstate 55 South.

According to Walnut Grove Police Chief Kevin Polk, a Walnut Grove police officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 492 at around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning leading to the arrest of two women connected to Pugh.

The women are being held at Leake County Correctional Facility on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm out of Byram. One of the women is also a convicted felon.

Authorities will not release the identities of these women at this time.

Pugh remains at large and is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have any additional information on Brandon Pugh’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

