Two wanted on outstanding warrants, one for failing to register as sex offender

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is still trying to find two people who got away after being pursued near Q.V. Sykes Park earlier Thursday.

Samuel Allen Denmon, 39, is wanted on two felony fleeing warrants and for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 24, is wanted on a bench warrant related to a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Denmon ran from deputies July 1 and they were on the lookout for him Thursday when his vehicle was spotted again. The GMC Yukon they were traveling in became stuck when it was driven up a pipeline off of Old 8th Street Road.

If you have information that could help locate Denmon and/or Nicholas, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

