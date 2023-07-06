St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures set for I-10W at the Pearl River Bridge

If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state...
If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you travel to Louisiana, be aware of some temporary lane closures happening at the state line in the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Pearl River Bridge.

The closures started Wednesday afternoon and will continue for more than a month.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, the right lane will be closed for about two weeks, allowing crews to hydro demo the deck, replace concrete and fix a joint. Then, the right lane will be reopened, but the left lane will be closed until work is done.

The work is scheduled to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

Remember, if you choose to take a different route into Louisiana, you’ll want to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

READ MORE: Pearl River Bridge on U.S. 90 could be closed until 2028

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
Legendary Mississippi State football player passes away
A 5-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed her 4-year-old sister in Indiana. (WRTV via CNN...
5-year-old accidentally shoots, kills little sister in Indiana
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now in custody
2 juvenile escapees captured by Capitol Police; all 3 now back in custody
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted
Two women arrested in Leake County after wanted Jackson man spotted

Latest News

A massive 18-month project to overhaul the I-10 interchange at Menge Avenue started Wednesday....
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
MDOT announces construction plans for I-55 and I-20 through Jackson
MDOT announces construction plans for I-55 and I-20 through Jackson
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire
Lane reopens on I-20 after 18 wheeler fire