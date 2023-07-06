Things To Know Thursday, July 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing. (wdam)

50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes, and a one in 60 million shot at existing. That’s a brief description of the Ladner quintuplets. Haylee and Shawn Ladner said the babies are home in Purvis and thriving. They both said their five babies remind them that miracles are real, and prayers are answered. They talked about the first time they saw the quintuplets in the neonatal intensive care unit.

2. Former Ole Miss Rebel hits first career MLB home run

Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) (Kevin M. Cox | AP)

A former Ole Miss Rebel hit his first career home run in the MLB in his debut season as a member of the defending World Series champs. Tuesday, former Ole Miss shortstop and infielder for the Houston Astros Grae Kessinger celebrated the Fourth of July with his own version of fireworks, going yard over the left-center field wall inside of Minute Maid Park to give Houston an early lead. The Astros went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

3. Sheriff: Children found ‘severely assaulted’ in Panola Co. home, man charged

Dalton Melton, 22 (Panola County Sheriff's Office)

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has charged a man with felony child abuse after two children were found “severely assaulted” inside a Pope, Mississippi, home on Monday. When deputies arrived at the home on Main Street in Pope, they found the children inside suffering undisclosed injuries. Information was developed that 22-year-old Dalton Melton escaped in a vehicle and was attempting to leave the city. Deputies later found and detained him after a traffic stop. Melton is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic assault.

