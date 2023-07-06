Stolen cars reportedly hidden at vacant houses in Georgetown community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Georgetown residents say their neighborhood is being used by thieves to hide stolen cars at several vacant houses in the area.

They are also concerned about a recent armed carjacking involving two teenagers.

“It’s crazy. I thought you know, I ain’t know what would happen. I thought that was my life,” said a Georgetown woman who did not want to be identified.

The 42-year-old said she was on the way to work Friday when her vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

“I was sitting out in my car trying to Bluetooth my radio. something told me said look up,” said the Jackson resident. “Two boys with guns told me to get out of my own car, and my old man was coming out. They pulled guns on him and told him to get his back in.”

She was not injured and said the Jackson Police Department informed her Saturday morning that they found her 2011 White Buick Lacrosse.

According to those living in the area, they have reported stolen cars being parked at vacant houses on three streets.

A black Ford Fusion was backed into the driveway of a house on Brown Street. It has a Baptist Hospital decal on the windshield. The Hinds County license is HPA 0046.

Samuel Jasper lives nearby and said he’s made reports to police about stolen cars he’s seen parked at vacant houses on Brown, Lily, and Flora streets.

“They’re backing them up in these abandoned houses, two by two with the windows down,” said Jasper. “And they’re coming back getting them at night. You can hear them flying around doing donuts in the park with the stolen cars.”

Monday three people were taken into custody by Capitol Police, accused of stealing two cars in the city. Chief Bo Luckey said one of the vehicles was stolen from the Baptist Hospital parking lot.

He said the other stolen car was used to commit that crime at Baptist.

“We need some help over here in this area,” added Jasper.

Jackson Police have not responded to our request for comment.

