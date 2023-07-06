Special Uber accounts for teens now available in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While parents might feel uneasy about letting their children ride in the car with strangers, Uber is rolling out a new feature in the Jackson area designed to lay these fears to rest.

Jackson is the latest of several Mississippi areas to gain access to a new feature.

“We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience,” said Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber.

After undergoing a mandatory safety onboarding process, Jackson parents and guardians of teenagers (ages 13-17) can now create a specialized Uber account through their family profile in the Uber app that would allow their child to request their own rides and order food - with parental supervision, of course.

According to Uber, the feature has given families additional peace of mind.

“By providing parents with safe alternatives to help their teens get around, we hope this will help create more equitable solutions for families facing barriers to transportation,” said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide, who Uber partnered with to launch the new feature.

These specialized accounts enhance numerous pre-existing safety features in the Uber app for increased safety, and allow parents a fully transparent overview of each ride.

Parents can get real-time updates and live trip or delivery tracking in the app, receiving the driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location to know exactly where their child is going and who they are going with.

If needed, they can contact their teen’s driver and Uber’s safety line at any time during a trip.

RideCheck, which automatically detects if a ride goes off course, makes any unexpected stops, or ends early, will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teens’ trips.

Teens can make use of Uber’s Audio Recording feature, allowing them to record audio of their trip and share it with Uber if they feel unsafe during their ride. Before a teen gets in the car, they will be prompted to give their driver a unique pin, stopping the driver from starting the trip unless they enter the correct code into their own app, an always-on version of the app’s PIN Verification feature.

Unique to teen accounts, however, is the limited pool of Uber drivers available for teen rides. Only highly rated drivers and couriers who passed local screening and background check requirements that have driven with Uber for a significant amount of time are allowed to accept teen trips. Drivers can opt out of teen trips at any time.

Additionally, items teens are not old enough to buy such as alcoholic beverages will be automatically filtered out of all menus, and parents can see every item in their teen’s UberEATS orders.

All of these safety features are automatically enabled and cannot be disabled by anyone-driver, parent, or teen.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Esteves. “We’re committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving.”

Teen accounts are also available in the following Mississippi areas:

• Gulfport-Biloxi

• Hattiesburg

• Meridian

• Oxford

• Golden Triangle

• Mississippi Delta

A guide on setting up a teen account for your child can be found here.

