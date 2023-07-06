St. Jude Dream Home
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss’ elite pitcher Tanner Hall has been named an All-American by all major baseball outlets after an incredible junior campaign in Scott Berry’s final year at the helm.

Hall, the 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, has been tabbed a first-team All-American by D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, and Baseball America. He earned a spot on the All-American second team from ABCA.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy winner becomes the first Southern Miss baseball player to earn All-American honors in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.

Hall registered a 12-4 record with a 2.48 earned run average in 2023. He fanned 124 batters and walked 33 in 112 1/3 innings. The Zachary, Louisiana native has tallied 22 wins on the mound and 302 strikeouts in his career as a Golden Eagle.

