St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Sheriff: Persons of interest sought after man shot, killed outside Tunica restaurant

Robert "Domane" Fleming Jr. and Jasean "Fly" French
Robert "Domane" Fleming Jr. and Jasean "Fly" French(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed outside a Mexican restaurant Monday afternoon.

TCSO says 26-year-old Robert “Domane” Fleming Jr. and 34-year-old Jasean “Fly” French are both sought for questioning.

At 4:43 p.m. Monday, deputies received a 911 call about a fight that led to a man being shot outside the Mexico Grill located at 3669 U.S. Highway 61 North in Tunica.

Upon arrival, 35-year-old Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson, of Tunica, was found shot and treated on the scene, but later succumbed to his injuries, TCSO says.

The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.(Anonymous)

Another shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle but was later stopped north of Tunica and transported to Regional One Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TCSO says none of Dotson’s friends or family members who were at the restaurant when he was shot called 911, and they still have not complied with deputies to give a statement.

Deputies say 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, of Tunica, was previously identified as a person of interest in this homicide investigation but has since been questioned and cleared.

Those with more information are asked to contact TCSO at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Any information that leads to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers

Latest News

Residents voice their concerns in meeting
Mississippi counties voice frustrations, concerns over constant outages
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, July 6
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
Crews have already cleaned up around 18% of the storm debris in Moss Point, and work will...
Moss Point approves $2 million to help with tornado cleanup