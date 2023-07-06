Name of Newton woman shot dead in her home released

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

The name of the woman who died is Tiarra Pinkston, 34. Her name was released Thursday evening and Coroner Rebecca Burton confirmed official family notification.

The shooting happened at Pinkston’s home in the 400 block of Violet Street.

News 11 spoke with Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick early Thursday who confirmed the deceased was a member of his family.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

