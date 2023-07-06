St. Jude Dream Home
More Rain and Storms Today

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage goes up as we get deeper into the afternoon hours.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The saga of warm and muggy days with afternoon showers/storms continues today. Chance for a few storms to become severe again, with the main threats being strong winds and small hail. Rainfall totals won’t amount to much for most people unless you get a cell lingering over you. Some rain could linger into the late night/early morning hours. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s with the humidity making things feel a touch warmer.

We continue to rinse and repeat the same pattern through the weekend. Not everyone will see a storm every day, but if you miss it one day you’re likely to see it the next. There’s a chance that a few more of us will stay dry Saturday with the worst of the weather expected to stay in north MS, but I would still be prepared to see a pop-up storm at any time. That said, with rain coverage potentially lower on Saturday we could see high temperatures a few degrees warmer leading to the potential for some heat stress conditions.

Into the next week, we start off with a front increasing rain chances for the first half. By the second half of the week, we should see things start to trend drier and warmer again.

