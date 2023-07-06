Mississippi counties voice frustrations, concerns over constant outages

BENTON CO., Miss. (WMC) - Residents in Benton and Marshall counties in Mississippi voiced their concern about what they call constant power outages in their counties.

“What they need to do is be humble, they need to effectively communicate, they need to ask for help, and they need to be proactive which they are none of that,” said Jim Smith, Marshall County resident.

Residents are asking for the person running the Holly Springs Utility Department, which in this case is Holly Springs mayor Sharon Gipson, to communicate what’s going on.

Customers of the Holly Springs Utility Department say the power issue is a crisis.

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson said that weather is the cause of many of the outages in the coverage area.

“We’ve had a record number of storms like I’ve never seen. I grew up in Holly Springs and we’ve never had this many storms,” said Gipson. “We’ve never had it where it’s back-to-back, and even just today I received notice that we are probably looking at a different storm.”

People that live in Benton and Marshall counties tell us this is much bigger than the weather. They say it’s an aging power grid issue.

Residents said while crews are working hard, trying to restore power it’s only a band-aid on a much bigger problem.

“We are only asking y’all for what we pay for and what we deserve,” said HSUD county customer.

Mayor Gipson acknowledged there has been neglect for years, but she says historic storms have played a factor in getting things fixed.

“A lot of what we are dealing with now is a result of the storm. Is the system older? Yes, it is. I am hearing that poles are more than 60 years old. So, there are some challenges there and there have been some challenges there for a while,” said Gipson.

Gipson said one of the solutions is hiring a qualified general manager to run the utility department.

“We want to come in and not just make do, we want to make it right and that’s what we are working on. In the meantime, our crews will continue to do their best to work hard as safely as possible to make sure everyone is restored,” said Gipson.

Gipson said that the office has several applications for a general manager for HSUD.

