Former Mississippi State star named MLB All-Star for the first time in his career

Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just a night before the Fourth of July festivities began, a former Mississippi State Bulldog celebrated a moment he will never forget.

Brent Rooker, a former first baseman/outfielder for the Bulldogs, earned a spot on the American League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star game for the first time in his career.

“To be completely transparent, I never allowed myself to think I can make an All-Star team, so this is even shocking for me,” Rooker said. “It’s overwhelming. To go out and achieve something I never really considered to be possible until right now, it’s a cool feeling for sure.”

Despite a rough 2023 campaign for the Oakland Athletics, who have a record of 25-63, the Germantown, Tennessee native is having his best season thus far in the majors, batting a career-high .240 at the plate while recording career highs in homeruns with 14 and RBIs with 42.

Rooker played at Mississippi State from 2014-2017 and was named the Collegiate Baseball national Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year after leading the league with a .387 batting average, 23 home runs, and 82 RBIs in 2017.

He also won the C Spire Ferris Trophy and was just the second triple crown winner in SEC history that season.

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11, and will be streamed on FOX.

