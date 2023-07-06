First Alert Forecast:

St. Jude Dream Home
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will be a daily occurrence through this weekend.  Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s and overnight and morning lows will be in the 70s.  Some of the storms will produce small hail, gusty wind, torrential downpours and lightning.  The tropics are quiet.  The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 74.  Sunrise is 6am and the sunset is 8:11pm.

