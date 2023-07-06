St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: periodic storm chances continue late week into this weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: After a bright and quiet start to the day this morning, diurnal driven scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a part of the forecast going forward. An isolated strong to severe storm risk will also exist again this afternoon, mainly for areas near and west of I-55 for the concerns of strong winds and hail. Otherwise, it will be steamy outside with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Some storms could linger around after sunset before we all trend drier later tonight. Expect temperatures to fall back to the 70s by morning.

FRIDAY: We are expecting to round out the work week on Friday with the potential for more rain and storms as out unsettled pattern continues. Tomorrow’s morning commute should be good to go before more scattered downpours become possible after lunchtime. Temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s by the afternoon. Most showers or storms will fade away after the sun goes down.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This pattern of near-normal temperatures and summertime PM scattered storms are on track to be around through the upcoming weekend. It won’t be a washout by any means but be prepared to come inside if activity flares up on radar. Rain chances may begin to lesson somewhat by mid to late next week.

