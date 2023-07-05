St. Jude Dream Home
Water main break floods major roadway

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break has completely flooded Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Livingston Road.

The water main break happened sometime before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now, it is passable for cars, but the water is deep in some areas.

WLBT crews saw a City of Jackson vehicle on the scene and we are working to find out when repairs will begin.

If you’re headed through the area, please use caution.

