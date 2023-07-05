Water main break floods major roadway

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A water main break has completely flooded Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Livingston Road.

The water main break happened sometime before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now, it is passable for cars, but the water is deep in some areas.

WLBT crews saw a City of Jackson vehicle on the scene and we are working to find out when repairs will begin.

If you’re headed through the area, please use caution.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.