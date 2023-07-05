Tips to keeping your family safe this 4th of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fourth of July means it’s time for BBQs, being outside, and most importantly, lighting fireworks. But before you light them up with your family tonight, there are a few safety precautions you need to take.

“The US Fire Administration says about 11,000 people a year in the United States go to emergency departments because of fireworks injuries, and fireworks do contribute to several thousand structure fires every year,” said AMR Public Affairs Manager Jim Pollard.

Hundreds of thousands of fireworks will be lighting up the sky tonight to celebrate Independence Day, but who sets them off could make all the difference when it comes to keeping you and your family safe.

“You have to make certain that there’s no alcohol involved with the person who’s igniting the fireworks. Make certain that you never hover your face or some other part of your body over fireworks when you’re igniting them. Always, always wear safety goggles,” Pollard said.

Pollard says putting the wrong item in a child’s hand could be catastrophic as well.

“Two kinds of fireworks we particularly discourage are bottle rockets. Bottle rockets are essentially unguided missiles that blast off at up to 200 miles per hour. You don’t know where they’re going. We often think sparklers are harmless, and we give them to little kids to run around with. Sparklers burn at up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s as hot as a blowtorch.”

When it comes to calling for help, Sgt. Terris Thomas with the Byram Police Department says to keep dispatch lines open for emergencies and avoid noise complaints due to fireworks.

“Law enforcement, we’re getting a little short-staffed nowadays. So we’re trying our best to answer calls, and the last thing we need is people calling about, hey, the kids down the street shooting fireworks, okay, let them have fun. Call us when, you know, the cat is shooting a firework,” Thomas explained. “That ties up other resources that people that actually need help, going out there and just, you know, hearing just the actual complaint than actually go out there and have us assist with people that really do need our help.”

AMR and law enforcement say if you do need help tonight, immediately call 9-1-1. They will be on standby and ready to help.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.