St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Things To Know Wednesday, July 5

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Water main break floods major roadway

Water main break floods major roadway
Water main break floods major roadway(none)

A water main break has completely flooded Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Livingston Road. The water main break happened sometime before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Right now, it is passable for cars, but the water is deep in some areas. WLBT crews saw a City of Jackson vehicle on the scene and we are working to find out when repairs will begin. If you’re headed through the area, please use caution.

2. HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing

We’re just two days away from the Mississippi Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the appeal for a House Bill 1020 challenge. The legislation would make some changes to the court system, and we wanted to get you up to speed on which parts of the bill are up for discussion Thursday. You may have already heard a lot about House Bill 1020, but not all aspects of the bill are being challenged in this court case. A major part of it is whether judges can be appointed rather than elected.

3. Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)

A teen is dead, and three others are injured after an ATV accident in Sharkey County. Deputy Coroner Eldridge Walker says Kydria Watson was killed around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Anguilla. According to Walker, Watson and three other girls were riding the ATV when the incident happened. One of the girls is in stable condition, Walker says. However, the condition of the other two girls is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Weather
Water main break floods major roadway
Water main break floods major roadway
Organization calls on men to mentor youth to prevent future violence and crime
Signage denotes the Carroll Gartin Justice Building in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020....
HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing