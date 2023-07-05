Things To Know Wednesday, July 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Water main break floods major roadway

Water main break floods major roadway (none)

A water main break has completely flooded Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Livingston Road. The water main break happened sometime before 4 a.m. Wednesday. Right now, it is passable for cars, but the water is deep in some areas. WLBT crews saw a City of Jackson vehicle on the scene and we are working to find out when repairs will begin. If you’re headed through the area, please use caution.

2. HB 1020 appeal: How we got here and what to know ahead of Thursday’s hearing

We’re just two days away from the Mississippi Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the appeal for a House Bill 1020 challenge. The legislation would make some changes to the court system, and we wanted to get you up to speed on which parts of the bill are up for discussion Thursday. You may have already heard a lot about House Bill 1020, but not all aspects of the bill are being challenged in this court case. A major part of it is whether judges can be appointed rather than elected.

3. Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi

WLBT General Photo (WLBT)

A teen is dead, and three others are injured after an ATV accident in Sharkey County. Deputy Coroner Eldridge Walker says Kydria Watson was killed around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Anguilla. According to Walker, Watson and three other girls were riding the ATV when the incident happened. One of the girls is in stable condition, Walker says. However, the condition of the other two girls is unknown at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.