Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen is dead, and three others are injured after an ATV accident in Sharkey County.

Deputy Coroner Eldridge Walker says Kydria Watson was killed around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Anguilla.

According to Walker, Watson and three other girls were riding the ATV when the incident happened. One of the girls is in stable condition, Walker says. However, the condition of the other two girls is unknown at this time.

