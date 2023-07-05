St. Jude Dream Home
Sheriff: Children found ‘severely assaulted’ in Panola Co. home, man charged

Dalton Melton, 22
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POPE, Miss. (WMC) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has charged a man with felony child abuse after two children were found “severely assaulted” inside a Pope, Mississippi, home on Monday.

When deputies arrived at the home on Main Street in Pope, they found the children inside suffering undisclosed injuries.

Information was developed that 22-year-old Dalton Melton escaped in a vehicle and was attempting to leave the city. Deputies later found and detained him after a traffic stop.

Melton is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic assault.

He remains in the Panola County Detention Center awaiting his day in court.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

