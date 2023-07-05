Safety patrol on the Rez during 4th of July holiday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Reservoir Police, along with other agencies, are out in full force patrolling the waters you see behind me. They’re making sure everyone is following guidelines and not violating any rules. All of this is to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Independence Day.

“What can turn into a fun weekend can end up with you spending the next 25 years to life in jail,” Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said.

Law enforcement on the Rez has all hands on deck enforcing boating rules and guidelines. Fire crews and wildlife officers are also on the waters just in case of any emergencies.

“So some of the things we are looking for are: Are they using the proper equipment? Do you have your life jackets on? Do kids have life jackets on? Once we make contact with a boat, we check to make sure you have your fire extinguishers and boater safety card,” said Dixon.

They are making sure people are drinking responsibly and not boating recklessly. So far, some of the activity they have seen includes young kids out here with jet skis who don’t know the rules and regulations which they should. Anybody born after June 30th, 1980, must have a boater card. That is our biggest reckless operation.

“Glass Bottles! That’s a violation and that could be up to a $1000 fine per bottle. So there are no glass bottles allowed on the property or in your boat.” There are also some areas on the rez that are more dangerous than others.

“You have to know where you are going because it looks like a bunch of open water, but there are stumps over here because it’s man-made,” Dixon said. “I know we have some storms coming in today, so we do have to take into consideration the winds coming off those storms. And because there are certain areas that are shallow, it can create a very dangerous situation.”

Rain is in the forecast for later this evening. Law enforcement officers are urging all boaters to get to shore in case bad weather comes rolling in.

