Rainy Through the Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
50-60% coverage each day, with maybe a better chance of staying dry Saturday.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hot and muggy again for your Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and “feels like” numbers in the triple digits for most. Rain will move in again in the evening to cool us back off, and will stick around through the late night hours. There is again a level 1 of 5 risk for a handful of storms to reach “severe thunderstorm” criteria and bring strong winds and small hail.

Tomorrow through the end of the week will follow suit with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and chances for storms every afternoon.

The weekend looks similar, but temps will start to heat back up by a few degrees, leaving us in the low-to-mid 90s for highs. There should still be good coverage of storms in the afternoon and evening hours on both weekend days.

Next week brings little to no changes in the forecast.

