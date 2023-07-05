St. Jude Dream Home
Over 100 shell casings found at crime scene of shooting, Vicksburg Police say

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday where they found over 100 shell casings in a parking lot near Mulberry/Jacques.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Little info was released about what happened, but Chief Penny Jones says various types of weapons were used in the shooting where several cars were riddled with bullets.

A retaining wall also appears to have been sprayed with bullets, while at least three vehicles were hit. One vehicle, a black SUV, had numerous bullet holes, a flat tire, and shattered windows.

The chief said they have names and are following several leads.

Right now, there are no reports of injuries.

A shooting that injured four security guards occurred in the same parking lot on May 6, according to Vicksburg Daily News. Warrants were issued in that shooting.

