Organization calls on men to mentor youth to prevent future violence and crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson organization wants men in the city to step up and mentor youth to keep them from a life of violence and crime. The nonprofit organization Organized Gentlemen is devoted to sparking change in the mindset of children in the community.

“We need men more than ever to step up to the plate and take responsibility for other kids,” said founder Samuel Anderson.

His organization is reaching out to men in Jackson to be positive role models and mentor the community’s young people.

“Help save these kids because we have a high crime rate, especially among youth, and we’re losing them both ways to the cemetery and to the jails,” said Anderson. “So we want to be out and be proactive and try to show these kids that we actually love them, that we care.”

The 40-year-old Lanier High School and Jackson State University graduate started the mentorship organization in May of 2021 when his young children were traumatized by the death of a cousin due to gun violence.

“My kids couldn’t digest the fact that their cousin’s life was taken,” said the group founder. “So at that point, it just put something in me, a fire to say let’s do something now, let’s not wait until it’s too late.”

Each week, the youth participate in feeding the community and monthly area cleanups.

“We want to give them the skills that they need to be productive,” said Anderson. “I think the main thing is everybody wants to be successful but doesn’t know how to get there.”

They are now raising funds for supplies for their third annual back-to-school giveaway. Backpacks, pencils, paper, and other classroom essentials are distributed free to the public.

“We need more mentors and more men because a lot of these kids are fatherless,” added Anderson.

The organization of 10 men mentors about 25 children. If you would like to be a mentor or learn more, call 601-832-3258 or click on https://sabir697.wixsite/organized-gentlemen. You can also contact them on Instagram at ORGANIZED_GENTLEMEN2021 and by connecting with Samuel Anderson on Facebook.

