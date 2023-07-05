St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

JetBlue Airways said Wednesday that it wind down the deal with American in New York and Boston...
JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit
WLBT at 6p
City Auditorium re-named to honor arts patron Thalia Mara
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff
Civil rights organizers demand Miss. AG charge Rankin Co. deputies, investigate sheriff