Mid-South veteran celebrates 102nd birthday on Fourth of July

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - K.T. Robbins says the Fourth of July has always been his favorite day of the year.

That’s because it’s his own birthday and the date we celebrate the birth of the United States of America.

“America is the greatest country in the world,” Robbins said. “I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

On his 102nd trip around the sun, Robbins reflected on his years of service to his country.

“I joined the Army when I was 18,” Robbins said. “I was probably about to be drafted so I decided to go ahead and sign up.”

Robbins quickly moved through the ranks—going from Private First Class to Sergeant in about two months.

Robbins served in Patton’s Third Army and took part in D-Day operations.

“I spent five birthdays overseas and wouldn’t change a thing,” Robbins said.

Eventually, Robbins married a beautiful brunette named Lillian, and the two opened Robbins Hardware in Memphis.

Robbins says he has no secret to living so long, but he does say he has three rules he lives by:

“Eat right, behave yourself and love the Lord,” Robbins said with a smile. “I don’t know what else to tell ya.”

