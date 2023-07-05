Man charged with killing two near St. Paddy’s Day Parade granted $250K bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged in connection with two shooting deaths near a popular downtown Jackson event in March has been granted bond.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Faye Peterson awarded Jordan Kyle Cummins a $250,000 secured bond.

Cummins is facing two counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly murdered two people near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade this spring.

He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond. He previously was denied bond by a county court judge.

In June, an attorney for Cummins filed a motion for bond, saying that his client “does recognize the seriousness of the offenses with which he has been charged. But... firmly believes he has vigorous, viable defenses to said charges.”

Cummins pleaded not guilty to both counts.

He also has been charged with one count of being in possession of contraband in a penal institution after he was seen in a video made from a jail cell.

The video, according to previous WLBT reports, shows a person believed to be Cummins saying, “Free me man. You walk up on me, and I’m going to bust your [expletive]. Two dead.”

He was indicted on all three charges in May.

WLBT Anchor Howard Ballou contributed to this story.

