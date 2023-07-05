Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former sergeant for the Meridian Police Department, Dareall Thompson, was found not guilty June 29 in federal court on all 17 counts listed in 2021 indictments. The charges alleged falsified time sheets and converting public funds to his own use.

In August of 2018, former Meridian City Councilman Weston Lindemann brought several allegations against Thompson to the Office of the State Auditor.

Lindemann alleged Thompson had misappropriated public funds. Thompson repeatedly denied the accusations, maintaining his innocence.

Dareall Thompson released the following statement to News 11 Wednesday:

“This ordeal has been the hardest thing that my family and I have ever gone through, and today, I will start by trying to pick up the pieces and move forward. I want to first thank my Heavenly Father for His grace and mercy. I would also like to thank my wife and children and family for their continued love and support, my friends for standing by me, and my attorney, Joe Hollomon, for presenting the facts and fighting on my behalf. I know I can not get back the years that have been taken from me, but I look forward to picking up where I left off, beginning with getting my life back, and continuing to do the work that I love. Today is a new day, and I’m looking forward to the future and all that God has in store,” said Thompson.

News 11 has reached out to the City of Meridian for comment. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Read the jury’s judgement below:

Below is a copy of the original indictment:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.