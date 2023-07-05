St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: hot, humid today with chance for PM scattered storms

Rain coverage through late week
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Scattered shower, thunderstorm chances will gradually pick up this afternoon with the heating of the day. Hail and gusty winds are possible with any isolated stronger storms today. Make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you plan on spending time outdoors! It will be steamy for those that don’t see rain as high temperatures top out in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Activity will continue on radar through early evening before tapering off overnight. Expect low temperatures to drop back to the 70s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather as our unsettled pattern continues. The first half of the day tomorrow looks relatively quiet ahead of increasing storm chances after lunchtime. Temperatures will be near average during the afternoon hours in the lower 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Daily opportunities for PM rain and thunderstorms are on track to continue through late week into the upcoming weekend. Fortunately, this more active pattern will keep the potential for dangerous heat down.

Peyton's Tuesday Evening Forecast