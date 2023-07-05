City leaders want more transparency from third-party water manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders say they want to stay in the loop when it comes to fixing Jackson’s water system.

On Thursday, the city council is expected to vote on a resolution seeking more transparency on water-related matters from Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Council Vice-President Angelique Lee says if the resolution is approved, it will be presented to U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

In November, Wingate handed down an “interim stipulated order” placing the city’s systems under the control of Henifin.

And last week, the council voted to place its sewer system under Henifin’s tutelage.

However, Lee says Henifin needs to be more transparent in communicating what’s going on with the implementation of the court order, as well as the hiring of contractors working on projects mandated by that order.

“There’s no communication between us and the third-party manager and the administration and the third-party manager,” Lee said. “And we’d like to know what’s going on because we’re the first ones that are called when people have a problem.”

Lee says the water system has improved since Henifin took over, and says she’s received fewer calls from constituents with billing issues. She also commended the third-party manager for the radio ads and town halls he has held to keep residents informed.

However, she and other council members say they’re now fielding calls from local business owners who are worried they’re not being considered for water contracts.

Prior to going into an executive session at last week’s meeting, several council members urged Henifin to hire more local and minority firms.

“The fear is $600 to $800 million passing through the city and... not having any business impact whatsoever within our local business community,” Council President Aaron Banks said. “After Jacobs, Stantec, all those leave, the engineers that are here, we might not be able to call on them, because they haven’t been working alongside or working as subs.”

Jacobs was brought on to manage the city’s two water treatment plants earlier this year. At a press conference in February, Henifin said the initial contract is for six months, but the company will likely transition into a longer-term agreement once that period is up.

Stantec, another national engineering firm, was hired to help conduct a water rate analysis for use with the ITPM’s financial plan.

As a federal court appointee, Henifin is not bound by the state’s bidding laws, nor is he required to follow Jackson’s Equal Business Opportunity ordinance.

Lee says the city is pushing for Henifin to adopt an EBO plan. She says the council also is asking any decisions made on that request be shared with the council.

“He does not have to do what we request,” the councilwoman said, “but it’s our position to advocate for the best interest of the people.”

Henifin did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this story.

