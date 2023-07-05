Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show sparked a massive blaze on Deer Island Tuesday night.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to the near shore island. It took about 15 minutes for them to reach the fire, but by 10 p.m. the flames were extinguished.

The annual fireworks show, organized by the Boom Boom Committee, shoots the fireworks from a barge in the water near Deer Island to avoid hitting inhabited areas.

We’re told a Biloxi Fire Boat was in the water near the island to monitor the show, which is standard safety protocol each year. The firefighters saw the firework from the barge land on the island, starting the fire. This is how they were able to respond so quickly.

Biloxi Deputy Fire Chief Jason Earl Davis says the fire happened west of the Secretary of State pier and the beach area on the western end of the island where most boaters land.

Deputy Chief Davis says Biloxi Fire is still monitoring the island from shore, and if someone reports smoke, they’ll go back out.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

