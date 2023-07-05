St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island

Moments after the fireworks show concluded, sections of Deer Island were on fire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show sparked a massive blaze on Deer Island Tuesday night.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to the near shore island. It took about 15 minutes for them to reach the fire, but by 10 p.m. the flames were extinguished.

The annual fireworks show, organized by the Boom Boom Committee, shoots the fireworks from a barge in the water near Deer Island to avoid hitting inhabited areas.

We’re told a Biloxi Fire Boat was in the water near the island to monitor the show, which is standard safety protocol each year. The firefighters saw the firework from the barge land on the island, starting the fire. This is how they were able to respond so quickly.

Biloxi Deputy Fire Chief Jason Earl Davis says the fire happened west of the Secretary of State pier and the beach area on the western end of the island where most boaters land.

Deputy Chief Davis says Biloxi Fire is still monitoring the island from shore, and if someone reports smoke, they’ll go back out.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
Reunited at last: Inmate who asked correctional officer to caretake her newborn released from...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault
Things To Know
Things To Know Wednesday, July 5