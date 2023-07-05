St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

17-year-old arrested in Gautier shooting, police say

Two weeks after Kyle Reese was arrested in connection to a Gautier shooting, police announced...
Two weeks after Kyle Reese was arrested in connection to a Gautier shooting, police announced the arrest of another person in connection to the crime.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Two weeks after Kyle Reese was arrested in connection to a Gautier shooting, police announced the arrest of another person in connection to the crime.

Gautier Police said Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gautier Police responded to a residence on Bayou View Circle around 1:34 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say through an investigation, they learned the victim exchanged gunfire with Reese, who was struck before fleeing the scene. Police say the other suspect, the 17-year-old, was also at the scene and fired at the victim.

The victim was treated for his injuries, which weren’t considered life threatening.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

The incident began around 7 a.m. June 10, when a person notified law enforcement of an...
Identity of missing boater found dead in George Co. released
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday