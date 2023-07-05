St. Jude Dream Home
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Nicholas Crumbley
Nicholas Crumbley(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old Jackson teen has been arrested on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

On July 4, Jackson Police arrested Nicholas Crumbley in connection with an incident that occurred on June 17 in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

