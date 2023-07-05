1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on MS Highway 35 N and Pittman Road. A 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Joeana Rego of Columbia while traveling south on MS-35N.

Raynes received fatal injuries, and the Marion County Coroner declared him dead on the scene.

Rego and an unnamed passenger were both injured and transported to area hospitals - one by Rescue 7 medi-helicopter in critical condition and one by AAA Ambulance in unknown condition.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collision is still under investigation.

