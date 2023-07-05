St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT Operation Backpack
Burger Battle
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
Dale’s Taste of Summer
WLBT Senior Salute

1 dead, 2 injured in Marion County two-vehicle crash Monday

Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.
Rescue 7 transported one individual in critical condition.(Tri-Community VFD)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Marion County left one person dead and two injured.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 3, on MS Highway 35 N and Pittman Road. A 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by 61-year-old Jerry Raynes of Carson collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Joeana Rego of Columbia while traveling south on MS-35N.

Raynes received fatal injuries, and the Marion County Coroner declared him dead on the scene.

Rego and an unnamed passenger were both injured and transported to area hospitals - one by Rescue 7 medi-helicopter in critical condition and one by AAA Ambulance in unknown condition.

Caption

Mississippi Highway Patrol said the collision is still under investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed, 3 others injured after ATV accident in Mississippi
Laroderick Latiker
3 arrested for stealing vehicle from Baptist Hospital parking garage in Jackson
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
1 Hinds County juvenile escapee captured; 2 remain on the run
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter
Nicholas Crumbley
13-year-old charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault

Latest News

Two weeks after Kyle Reese was arrested in connection to a Gautier shooting, police announced...
17-year-old arrested in Gautier shooting, police say
The incident began around 7 a.m. June 10, when a person notified law enforcement of an...
Identity of missing boater found dead in George Co. released
Dareall Thompson, found not guilty on 17 counts in federal court
Former MPD officer found not guilty on 17 counts
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison