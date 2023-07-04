Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants

St. Jude Dream Home
Iliani Pizarro, 21
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a woman who is accused of drag racing.

Iliani Pizarro, 21, is charged with drag racing, driving while license suspended, tinted windows, and reckless driving.

According to the affidavit, officers saw two Ford Mustangs racing after stopping at the Whitten Road and Reese Road intersection.

Officers say the drivers were going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone around 8 p.m. on June 29.

Pizarro drove one of the Ford Mustangs belonging to Jessie Wilson who was in the car during the race said police.

Pizarro had an active warrant for two counts of aggravated child abuse under the age of six, theft of property, and a suspended license since 2021 due to failure to appear for trial.

Wilson also had an active warrant for theft of property.

Wilson was taken to 201 Poplar Avenue for booking and Pizarro was taken to Regional One Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to jail.

It is unclear where her injuries came from.

